PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:01 IST
CPP meet: Cong to seek discussion in Parliament on border situation
Image Credit: ANI
The Congress will seek a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the border situation and on the issue of ties with neighbors, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she also said that the government's regret over the Nagaland incident was not enough and demanded that justice should be ensured for the families of the 14 victims killed in the firing.

She said credible steps be taken to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

Raising the issue of suspension of 12 Opposition RS MPs, she termed the move as outrageous and unprecedented and said it violates both the Constitution and rules.

Gandhi also highlighted the issues facing farmers and said Congress stands with farmers' demand for legally guaranteed MSP and compensation to families of farmers who died during the stir against farm laws. The meeting in the Central Hall of Parliament was attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said.

