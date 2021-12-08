NPF demands withdrawal of AFSPA

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:34 IST
Nagaland People's Front leader K G Kenye on Wednesday raised a demand in the Rajya Sabha for the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). The demand comes days after 14 civilians died in incidents of firing in Nagaland's Mon district on December 5. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, the Kenye said several members had expressed apprehension about the ''misuse and abuse of special powers'' when a draft law to give special powers to armed forces was debated in Parliament.

Several members had said that if armed forces were given impunity, they would go scot free without any prosecution from any court of law without the previous sanction of the central government, he said.

It was this ''grave danger envisioning the grave consequences'' that they had vehemently opposed this Act. In the 63 years since the law came into force and until this year, they have proved to be correct,'' he said.

The special powers to armed forces have done nothing for this country except for (creating) ''animosity'' between people of north eastern region and the mainland, he said, and added, ultimately the casualty has been inflicted on the unity and integrity of this country. ''As long as special powers to armed forces continue, it will be used with impunity,'' he said and appealed for withdrawal of AFSPA in regions wherever it is in operation.

