Nagaland-Japan Partnership: Empowering Youth through Global Opportunities

Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang emphasized the state's dedication to creating global career opportunities for youth through policy reforms and collaborations, highlighted by the Nagaland-Japan Connect 2026. This initiative fosters education, employment, and culture exchange, forging a strong bilateral relationship and opening pathways for Nagaland's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:14 IST
Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering a global career path for its youth through strategic policy reforms and international cooperation. Speaking at the Nagaland-Japan Connect 2026 initiative in Dimapur, he stressed that the event signifies a growing partnership between Nagaland and Japan, extending beyond formal agreements to provide tangible opportunities in education, employment, and cultural exchange.

The event marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan's Kochi Prefecture, focusing on human resource exchange, skill development, and agricultural cooperation. Deputy Director General of the Department of Commerce and Labour, Kochi Prefecture, Kunitoshi Hojo, voiced his hopes that more Naga youth would work in Kochi to share their skills and careers.

Dr Pangersenla Walling, from Nagaland University, pointed to the Center of Excellence for Foreign Languages, promoting Japanese language education to improve employability and skill development. With 19 youth currently working in Kochi and more expected, this initiative promises comprehensive development for Nagaland by expanding opportunities in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

