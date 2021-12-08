Punjab assembly polls 2022: Chief Electoral Officer holds review meeting

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab S Karunaju on Wednesday held a virtual review meeting with all the returning officers of the state to discuss the preparations for the Punjab elections. As per an official release, during the meeting, Dr S Karuna Raju directed all the officers to ensure that appropriate arrangements be made at each polling booth, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

He asked the officials that the names of all the polling stations and booths should be clearly readable and ensure the cleanliness in the toilets besides providing safe drinking water to the electors. CEO Dr Raju also asked the officers to expedite the disposal of all the application forms received for the updated voter lists and to carry out SVEEP activities in the booths where the turnout was low during the previous elections.

Concerned over the imminent third-wave and rising cases of new Omicron variants of Covid-19 across the globe, the CEO directed officials to ensure that all the staff on duty are fully vaccinated to contain the virus spread. Dr Raju directed all the officers to personally participate in the training to be imparted to the staff involved in the election process and also to make the people aware to exercise their voting right without any greed, fear and intimidation.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Punjab Amandeep Kaur was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

