Over 64 per cent turnout in Raj panchayat polls

Over 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of voting in zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in four districts of Rajasthan on Sunday.

The first phase of polling began at 7.30 am in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli district, and a voter turnout of 64.35 per cent was recorded in the first phase, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

The maximum voting took place in Srivijayanagar Panchayat Samiti of Sriganganagar district, where 68.85 per cent voters cast their votes.

State Election Commission commissioner P S Mehra said in the first phase, elections were held for 171 wards of 11 panchayat samitis and their respective zila parishads. He said that out of total 11.02 lakh voters, 7.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

For the second and third phase, polling will be held on December 15 and 18, and counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters. PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)