Left Menu

Over 64 per cent turnout in Raj panchayat polls

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:42 IST
Over 64 per cent turnout in Raj panchayat polls
  • Country:
  • India

Over 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of voting in zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in four districts of Rajasthan on Sunday.

The first phase of polling began at 7.30 am in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli district, and a voter turnout of 64.35 per cent was recorded in the first phase, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

The maximum voting took place in Srivijayanagar Panchayat Samiti of Sriganganagar district, where 68.85 per cent voters cast their votes.

State Election Commission commissioner P S Mehra said in the first phase, elections were held for 171 wards of 11 panchayat samitis and their respective zila parishads. He said that out of total 11.02 lakh voters, 7.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

For the second and third phase, polling will be held on December 15 and 18, and counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters. PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021