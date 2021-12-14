Left Menu

Tunisia president announces referendum and elections

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 14-12-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:14 IST
Tunisia will hold a referendum on constitutional reform on July 25 and new parliamentary elections on Dec. 17, 2022, President Kais Saied said on Monday.

Changes to the constitution would follow a public online consultation starting in January, he said, adding the parliament would remain suspended until a new one was elected.

