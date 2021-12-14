Tunisia president announces referendum and elections
Tunisia will hold a referendum on constitutional reform on July 25 and new parliamentary elections on Dec. 17, 2022, President Kais Saied said on Monday.
Changes to the constitution would follow a public online consultation starting in January, he said, adding the parliament would remain suspended until a new one was elected.
