Priyanka Gandhi to address Women Town Hall in Raibareli on Dec 19

Taking forward the party's 100 days' action plan for the "Adhi Abadi" ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a Women Town Hall in Raibareli on December 19. The Congress general secretary earlier announced 40 per cent of tickets will be given to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Last week, Priyanka Gandhi rolled out 'women's manifesto' with a bunch of promises. As part of Congress' outreach programme for women voters in Uttar Pradesh, the party has planned to organise 100 town halls that are special dialogue meetings across the state.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi held a Women Town Hall in Chitrakoot. Congress commenced a big public relations campaign to reach out to four crore women voters in the next 100 days. A brigade of around 8,000 woman volunteers has been assigned for the task with the slogan "Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon".

As many as 150 professionals are working on this campaign. The brigade will reach about 2 lakh women daily and convey the promises of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to them. At present, there are about 7 crore women voters in the state. About 4 crore women had voted in the last assembly elections. Interestingly, the women voters turnout was 4 per cent more 63 per cent as compared to 59 per cent of men. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections also, women voters turnout had been 1 per cent more than men.

According to Congress strategists, about 60 per cent of the women voters are in the age group of 18 to 35. The party has a special eye on this 60 per cent youth. Congress is focusing on 100 seats out of the total 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, a target has been set to contact every woman 10 times in these seats.

For the last 30 years, the Congress party has been failing in social engineering in Uttar Pradesh. No caste is the party's core vote bank. In such a situation, an electoral blueprint has been prepared to capitalise on the image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among women. (ANI)

