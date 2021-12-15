Left Menu

Sierra Leone opposition front-runner pleads not guilty to graft charge

Samura Kamara, an opposition front-runner for Sierra Leone's 2023 presidential election, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to corruption charges brought against him and five other officials. The plea follows their indictment in November by the anti-corruption commission on various counts of graft involving $4.2 million meant for the renovation of Sierra Leone's chancery building in New York.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 04:36 IST
Sierra Leone opposition front-runner pleads not guilty to graft charge

Samura Kamara, an opposition front-runner for Sierra Leone's 2023 presidential election, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to corruption charges brought against him and five other officials.

The plea follows their indictment in November by the anti-corruption commission on various counts of graft involving $4.2 million meant for the renovation of Sierra Leone's chancery building in New York. Kamara was foreign minister at the time of the alleged wrongdoing. Kamara was the presidential candidate for the now opposition All People's Congress (APC) party in the 2018 election, and is their presumed candidate for the 2023 vote.

There was a heavy security presence around the court in central Freetown and at strategic points in the city over the government's concerns that Kamara’s supporters might accompany him to court and be disruptive. The other officials indicted include the head of chancery and the former and current financial attachés at Sierra Leone's mission to the United Nations in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021