U.S. House holds former Trump aide Meadows in contempt
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 09:44 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday holding Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress and recommended he face federal charges.
The vote was 222 to 208, with just two Republicans joining Democrats in backing the measure.
