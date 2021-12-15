U.S. looking at whether Myanmar treatment of Rohingya is genocide -Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States was looking at what additional steps to take against Myanmar's junta and also "actively" looking at whether treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority might constitute genocide.
He made the comments during a trip to Malaysia, where Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said U.S. President Joe Biden had invited members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to a summit meeting and the invitation would be discussed by the bloc's foreign ministers on Jan. 19.
