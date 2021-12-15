Left Menu

2022 Assembly polls: Punjab Congress to hold meeting with district presidents

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Punjab Congress will convene a meeting of newly-appointed District Presidents at Congress Bhawan here on Wednesday to hold a discussion on the polls.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-12-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 11:33 IST
2022 Assembly polls: Punjab Congress to hold meeting with district presidents
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Punjab Congress will convene a meeting of newly-appointed District Presidents at Congress Bhawan here on Wednesday to hold a discussion on the polls. The meeting will be chaired by Harish Chaudhary, who is the party in-charge in Punjab.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, "Meeting of all newly appointed District Presidents has been convened at Congress Bhawan Chandigarh at 4 PM sharp for discussion on forthcoming 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections! Harish Chaudhary Ji will chair the imp meeting!!!" Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said that the party will finalize details to facilitate "three unsung warriors", who sat on dharna against three farm laws.

Jakhar tweeted, "At Campaign Committee meeting today, will finalize details to felicitate Congress Party's three unsung warriors who sat on dharna for over a year at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with protesting farmers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

