President Kovind presents sweets, savouries to President Hamid, PM Hasina

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

President Ram Nath Kovind has brought with him a wide assortment of sweets, cakes, and savories prepared at the Rashtrapati Bhawan's in-house bakery for his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a goodwill gesture that will add a personal touch in the relations between the top leaders of the two close neighbors.

President Kovind is in Dhaka on a three-day state visit to participate in the celebrations marking 50 years of Bangladesh's victory over Pakistan in the Liberation War, and the closing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary.

Kovind presented the savories to his counterpart Hamid when they met at the Bangabhaban Presidential Palace on Wednesday and to Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

"I think when you have an occasion like this, you also need a personal touch. Rashtrapati Bhawan, the house of the President of India, like the Banga Bhawan, the House of the President of Bangladesh, has its own bakery. They made some sweets and cookies for the Honourable President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh. And those are, I would say the added touch that is there," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. President Kovind also thanked Prime Minister Hasina for gifting him mangoes earlier, Shringla told reporters here at a press briefing on Wednesday night.

