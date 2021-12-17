Left Menu

Queen of Jordan was ‘never’ a client of publicist Trevian Kutti - royal spokeswoman

A spokesperson for Queen Rania of Jordan said on Thursday that the queen was “never represented” by a Chicago publicist accused of pressuring a Georgia election worker to falsely confess that she committed voting fraud. Reuters reported on Dec. 10 that the publicist, Trevian Kutti, met on Jan. 4 with Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been targeted by then-President Donald Trump and his allies with baseless claims that she processed fraudulent votes to favor Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for Queen Rania of Jordan said on Thursday that the queen was "never represented" by a Chicago publicist accused of pressuring a Georgia election worker to falsely confess that she committed voting fraud.

Reuters reported on Dec. 10 that the publicist, Trevian Kutti, met on Jan. 4 with Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been targeted by then-President Donald Trump and his allies with baseless claims that she processed fraudulent votes to favor Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Freeman told Reuters and Cobb County police, according to an incident report, that Kutti tried to get Freeman to implicate herself in counting fraudulent ballots. Kutti, a Trump supporter, denied in a social-media post on Monday that she pressured Freeman.

The Dec. 10 Reuters report quoted a biography for Kutti, posted on the website of the Women’s Global Initiative (WGI), a business networking group. It listed the queen of Jordan as one of Kutti’s “high-profile clients.” In response to an inquiry from Reuters, a spokesperson for the queen said: “The office of Queen Rania Al Abdullah confirmed there is no such relationship with Kutti, and that she never represented Her Majesty.”

By Saturday, the bios of Kutti and other members of WGI’s team had been removed from the group’s website. The women’s initiative did not respond to a request for comment. Kutti did not immediately comment, in response to a Reuters inquiry on Thursday, on the queen of Jordan’s statement.

