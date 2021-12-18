Left Menu

Maha: Sena, others protest alleged desecration of Shivaji statue in Bengaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:27 IST
The ruling Shiv Sena and other organizations staged protests in Maharashtra on Saturday against alleged desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bengaluru, and the Karnataka Chief Minister's `dismissive' remark about the incident.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, demanded immediate action by the Karnataka government regarding the alleged desecration.

In Mumbai, Sena workers led by Pandurang Sapkal shouted slogans and held placards condemning the incident and Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai's alleged remarks.

Maharashtra minister and Sena leader Eknath Shinde had alleged earlier that Bommai termed the incident of desecration as ''minor''.

Sapkal warned the government of the neighbouring state of repercussions of the incident. Protests were also held in other parts of Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

