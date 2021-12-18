Left Menu

Netherlands ''going into lockdown again'' to curb omicron

PTI | London | Updated: 18-12-2021 23:57 IST
The Dutch government says it is imposing a tough nationwide lockdown starting Sunday in an attempt to rein in sharply rising levels of infections with the omicron coronavirus mutation.

“The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow,” caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday. He said the move was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the omicron variant that is bearing down on us.” Rutte did not immediately outline the terms of the new lockdown but said it it will build on a partial lockdown already in force that requires bars, restaurants and other public gathering places such as cinemas and theaters to close at 5 pm.(AP) RUP RUP

