VHP to launch campaign against religious conversion

We are in talks with Centre. This is not a political issue. We urge both the central and state governments, belonging to whichever parry, to stop forcible conversion by Muslim and Christian preachers, the VHP leader added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 00:55 IST
The VHP will launch a campaign against religious conversion from December 20 to 31 in the country, its national joint general secretary Surendra Jian sid on Saturday.

Jain, who was speaking to reporters, demanded a law against forced interfaith marriages and for denying benefits due to Dalits and Hindu tribals who convert to other faiths.

He claimed that large-scale conversion had taken place during the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. ''We are in talks with Centre. This is not a political issue. We urge both the central and state governments, belonging to whichever parry, to stop forcible conversion by Muslim and Christian preachers,'' the VHP leader added.

