AAPSU sets deadline for census of Chakma-Hajong refugees

The All-Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) Saturday gave a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to carry out the census of the Chakma and Hajong refugees.

AAPSU general secretary Tabom Dai told reporters here that the “enumeration process came to a halt” after the state government received a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office on December 7.

“The enumeration process of the refugees should continue as usual,” Dai said, urging the Arunachal Pradesh government not to succumb to “intervention from external forces”.

He said the census of Chakmas and Hajongs is a regular administrative exercise to maintain data required for the safeguard of indigenous people.

Earlier, the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI), in a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, had alleged racial profiling of 65,000 Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh.

AAPSU also sought to know the status of the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute, and demanded deployment of adequate security personnel in sensitive areas to maintain peace.

