UK Brexit minister Frost resigns -Mail on Sunday
Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned over the "political direction" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.
"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter. Frost, a supporter of Brexit, has led the attempts by London to re-open negotiations over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.
His reported departure would be the latest in a string of setbacks for Johnson who on Thursday saw his Conservative Party lose a stronghold electoral seat. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans/Guy Faulconbridge)
