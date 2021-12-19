UK Brexit minister Frost confirms he is resigning
Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Saturday he was resigning with immediate effect, citing concerns over the "direction" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," Frost said in a letter to Johnson which was made public by the prime minister's office.
