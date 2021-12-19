Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi accuses media of suppressing the voice of Opposition

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the media of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi accuses media of suppressing the voice of Opposition
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi [File Photo/ANI].
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the media of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

"Sad! Many media companions only show the face of one person, suppress the voice of the opposition - do not allow it to reach the public. Did that person ever raise a voice for you?" said the Congress leader in a tweet in Hindi.

"Do whatever you feel is right, but if there will be injustice-violence against you, then I was with you in the past, I will remain with you in the future," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

