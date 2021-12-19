Rahul Gandhi accuses media of suppressing the voice of Opposition

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the media of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

"Sad! Many media companions only show the face of one person, suppress the voice of the opposition - do not allow it to reach the public. Did that person ever raise a voice for you?" said the Congress leader in a tweet in Hindi.

"Do whatever you feel is right, but if there will be injustice-violence against you, then I was with you in the past, I will remain with you in the future," he added. (ANI)

