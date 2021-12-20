Left Menu

Opposition to hold protest, seek resignation of Mos Home over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Opposition MPs will be conducting a march from the Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 12

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Opposition MPs will be conducting a march from the Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 12:30 pm on Tuesday to demand the resignation of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The Opposition had submitted adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and demanded "immediate resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni".

Opposition parties also demanded the resignation of Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra had been accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case last week termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy". The union minister and his son Ashish have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

