Biden tests negative for COVID after staffer tested positive -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2021 05:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 05:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
A mid-level White House staff member who had spent about 30 minutes near U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning, the White House said.
A PCR test Biden received after being notified of the case came back negative, as did an antigen test he received on Sunday as part of his regular testing, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, European leaders discuss Russian build-up on Ukraine's borders -White House
White House: U.S. will not send officials to Beijing Olympics
U.S. re-evaluates southern Africa travel ban daily -White House
White House opposes Senate resolution prohibiting Saudi missile sale
White House to fund tech to evade censorship and increase privacy