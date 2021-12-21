Left Menu

Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS seeking discussion on privatisation of banks

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice under Rule-267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of privatisation of public sector banks.

21-12-2021
RJD MP Manoj Jha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his letter, Jha said, "...the House must discuss the proposal to privatise public sector banks as part of the disinvestment strategy and the implications caused by it."

"This matter requires urgent attention of the House as citizens have expressed their discontent against this and bank unions have resorted to strikes," he added. (ANI)

