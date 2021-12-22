Stop vandalising oppn party offices now: Parambrata after TMC poll win

Left Menu

Hours after the Kolkata civic poll results were announced on Tuesday, actor Parambrata Chatterjee said vandalising party offices of the opposition should stop immediately.

Chatterjee's comment came amid reports of alleged attacks on offices of opposition parties in parts of south Kolkata.

Chatterjee, who has starred in Kahani, Pari and Bulbul, is known to be a sympathiser of the TMC.

''Vandalising opposition party offices, after a resounding electoral victory, needs to stop, now! Even if it's just one instance! And I’m saying this as a sympathiser of the current dispensation in Bengal. I urge leaders to stop cadres from such acts. It only blemishes the mandate,'' tweeted the Aranyak actor.

Chatterjee said that there was little merit in finding excuses and passing the buck. ''Who started it, how many atrocities the previous regime committed, these can’t be excuses. It was horribly wrong then, it's equally wrong now. Please, let’s be civil in victory, dignified in triumph!'' he added.

The TMC bagged 134 of the 144 wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The BJP won three wards, and the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress won two wards each. Three seats were won by Independent candidates.

The TMC, meanwhile, has trashed the allegations of the attacks.

