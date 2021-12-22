Left Menu

No plans for in-person Biden-Putin meeting amid Ukraine tensions -Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2021 01:09 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday there were no plans for an in-person meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid tensions over a Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine.

"I think we have to see if, in the first instance, there's any progress diplomatically," Blinken said in a news briefing, when asked if an in-person summit could happen to try to ease the tensions.

"We also want to see Russia de-escalate, to move forces back from the border with Ukraine, to take down the tension," he said.

