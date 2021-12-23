Seven Omicron cases detected in Venezuela, president says
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 23-12-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 04:46 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that seven cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the South American country.
All the cases occurred in people who had traveled from other countries, Maduro said on state television.
