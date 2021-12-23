Left Menu

Kharge was under pressure from one family to not let House function smoothly: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Thursday alleged Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was under pressure from one family to not let the House function smoothly during the Winter Session, which concluded prematurely on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:26 IST
Joshi said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tried to resolve the standoff between the government and the Opposition, but the Congress and the Trinamool Congress were adamant on not letting the House run smoothly. Rubbishing reports that Naidu didn't try to resolve the standoff between the two sides under government pressure, Joshi said it was Kharge rather who was ''under pressure from one family to not letting the House function smoothly''.

According to some reports, Kharge has alleged that Naidu was under pressure from the government to not try to resolve the standoff between the government and the Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

''It is far from reality and very unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha is blaming the Chair for their misconduct and unruly behaviour in the House during the Winter Session,'' Joshi said, taking strong exception to Kharge's reported remarks. The Chair suggested on multiple occasions that the government and the Opposition sit together to resolve the issues, he said, adding ''we sought meeting with Opposition leaders several times but they never tuned up''.

''With all authority under his command, the Chair did his best to resolve the issues by bringing both sides on the table but due to the adamant nature of the Congress and the TMC no consensus could emerge,'' the minister said.

He further said it is undemocratic and unfortunate that Opposition blame the Chair for its own ''misdeeds''. The House was adjourned sine die prematurely on Wednesday after days of frequent disruptions and Opposition protest.

