White House says no agreement on new Biden-Putin talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to agree to a time and place of fresh talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Psaki also refuted criticism leveled by Putin on Thursday that the U.S. and its allies have been the aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine border escalation. "Well facts are a funny thing and facts make clear that the only aggression we're seeing at the border of Russia and Ukraine is the military buildup by the Russians and the bellicose rhetoric by the leader of Russia," Psaki said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

