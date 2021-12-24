Left Menu

Ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour to check spread of Omicron: HP CM to deputy commissioners

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday directed deputy commissioners to ensure proper adherence of COVID-appropriate behaviour in view of influx of tourists as New Year's Day is approaching, an official spokesperson said.

In a virtual meeting with DCs to review preparedness amid rising cases of Omicron variant, Thakur said the influx of tourists would increase in view of the new year, therefore, proper adherence of COVID-appropriate behaviour should be ensured.

The Chief Minister directed the DCs in places having high influx of tourists in their districts to take stringent steps to check the spread of the virus.

Thakur directed the officials to increase testing and forming micro-containment zones where COVID-19 positive cases are reported in the area.

The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to organise vaccination camps for people coming from other states to contain the spread of the virus.

Thakur also wanted checking of functionality of PSA plants and availability of basic amenities in hospitals along with ensuring proper heating arrangements for the patients.

The Chief Minister also stressed on surveillance of people coming from abroad and contact tracing of such persons in case someone is reported positive.

