Bengal CM extends New Year wishes to people, asks them to follow COVID-19 protocols

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday prayed for peace and prosperity of one and all urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols as they ushered in 2022.

Banerjee also greeted the students' community on the occasion of Students Day in the state.

The CM had said in November that January 1 of every year will be observed as Students' Day in Bengal.

''Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May 2022 turn out to be a year that fills your lives with peace and prosperity. May all your dreams come true. May God bless you and your loved ones. Please remember to follow all COVID protocols as you celebrate,'' the TMC supremo tweeted.

Extending her wishes to the students' community, the CM wrote, ''You are the future, you are the beacon of hope. I pray to God for your well-being and happiness. May all your dreams come true! ''GoWB remains committed to your welfare." Earlier in the day, Banerjee congratulated TMC workers on her party's 24th foundation day and vowed to strengthen the federal structure of the country.

Banerjee had left the Congress and formed the TMC on January 1, 1998.

''On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family. Our journey began on January 1st, 1998 and since then we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare,'' she posted on the microbloggin platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)