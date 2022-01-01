Tirupati, Srisailam priests offer blessings to PM Modi
Priests from the famous Tirupati and Srisailam temples visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the new year on Saturday to offer him blessings. Official sources said the priests blessed him and offered prasad from the temples. Both the temples are located in Andhra Pradesh and among the most popular places for worship for Hindus.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 17:55 IST
