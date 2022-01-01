Left Menu

BJP targets Samajwadi Party, says those involved in 'red alerts' have been so shamed

01-01-2022
The BJP on Saturday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, claiming that under the Yogi Adityanath government's rule in Uttar Pradesh, anti-social elements, who used to brazenly engage in ''red alerts'', are running away.

With the BJP and the SP engaged in a war of words over the recent raids on a couple of businessmen over their alleged political links, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said those involved in ''red alerts'' have been so shamed by the ''foul smell of perfumes'' that they feel embarrassed showing their face.

Samajwadi Party (SP) members sport red caps, and the BJP has often used the jibe of ''red alert'' to flay the party for its alleged protection to some criminals when it was in power.

Terror and hooliganism are the identity of these people, Pradhan said in tweets, mocking SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

He is the BJP's in-charge for the coming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Pradhan said the BJP has humbly taken out ''Jan Vishwas'' to win over people's confidence.

The SP had recently expelled some of its members from the party for their alleged hooliganism.

