Left Menu

Assembly polls 2022: Uttarakhand AAP leader joins Congress

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections this year, former IPS officer and Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party leader Anant Ram Chauhan on Sunday joined Congress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 13:15 IST
Assembly polls 2022: Uttarakhand AAP leader joins Congress
Uttarakhand AAP leader joined Congress in presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections this year, former IPS officer and Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party leader Anant Ram Chauhan on Sunday joined Congress.

He joined the party in the presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for Assembly polls soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022