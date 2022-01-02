Assembly polls 2022: Uttarakhand AAP leader joins Congress

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections this year, former IPS officer and Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party leader Anant Ram Chauhan on Sunday joined Congress.

He joined the party in the presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for Assembly polls soon. (ANI)

