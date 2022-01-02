Left Menu

Channi gave factually incorrect information to media on jobs Bill: Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi supplied the media with factually incorrect information over a jobs bill, the file of which he said was sent back to the CMs office with some queries.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:16 IST
Channi gave factually incorrect information to media on jobs Bill: Punjab Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi supplied the media with ''factually incorrect'' information over a jobs bill, the file of which he said was sent back to the CM’s office with some queries. Channi on Saturday had threatened to stage a sit-in against Purohit for withholding assent to the Bill, which aims at regularising around 36,000 contractual employees. He had accused Purohit of dithering on approving the Bill under pressure from the BJP.

Purohit said the file regarding regularisation of services of contractual employees was reverted to the Chief Minister’s office with six queries for clarification.

This file was duly received by the CMO on December 31 and the reply to queries is awaited, he said in an official statement. The information shared with the media by Channi on Saturday was ''factually incorrect'', he said.

''I advise the chief minister to give reply to the queries raised on the file,'' said Purohit. ''Once the reply comes, the Bill will be re-examined at the Governor's Secretariat,'' he said.

The state Assembly had passed the Punjab Protection and Regularization of Contractual Employees Bill-2021 on November 11. After a lapse of 20 days, the file was sent to the Punjab Raj Bhawan on December 1, said the statement. ''During the month of December, the Governor was on tour to various districts of the state. The Governor concluded the tour on December 21 and thereafter on December 23, the CM Punjab came and met him at the Punjab Raj Bhawan. The file was duly studied and reverted with observation/queries to the CMO on December 31, 2021,'' it said. The Governor’s office has sought to know from the state government about the status of the case related to the Punjab Ad hoc, Contractual, Daily wages, Temporary, Work Charged and Outsourced Employees Welfare Act, 2016, which has been challenged in the High Court. The Bill seeks to replace the 2016 Act.

The Governor's Office also pointed out that the opinion of the advocate general had viewed that this Bill continues to remain vulnerable to legal challenge. The state government has been asked to clarify as to how the specific views of the AG have been addressed in the Bill. With the regularisation of contractual employees who were recruited without following reservation rules, will the reservation ratio not get disturbed, the Governor’s Office asked the state government.

The Governor’s Office also sought to know how the state government proposed to meet the expenditure on account of regularisation of services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022