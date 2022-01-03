Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reddy tweeted, "I have tested positive for covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions."

He recently participated in two programmes where thousands of the public including Congress leaders and supporters participated. (ANI)

