Six days after joining BJP, Punjab MLA Balwinder Laddi rejoins Congress

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 11:44 IST
Just six days after joining the BJP, Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi has parted ways with the saffron party and rejoined the Congress.

Laddi on Monday said he returned to the Congress fold here on Sunday night in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Laddi, the legislator from Sri Hargobindpur, along with Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 28 in New Delhi.

The two lawmakers had joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the Punjab in-charge of the party.

