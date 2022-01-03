Punjab: Balwinder Singh Laddi returns to Congress within a week of joining BJP

Months away from elections, Punjab's Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, who recently joined BJP, has returned to the ruling party on Monday. Laddi has joined the BJP on December 28, and today, not even a week later, he decided to return to the former party. He was previously the MLA from Hargobindpur.

Notably, BJP has formed an alliance with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

