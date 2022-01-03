Left Menu

Punjab: Balwinder Singh Laddi returns to Congress within a week of joining BJP

Months away from elections, Punjab's Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, who recently joined BJP, has returned to the ruling party on Monday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:15 IST
Punjab: Balwinder Singh Laddi returns to Congress within a week of joining BJP
Balwinder Singh Laddi rejoins Congress. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Months away from elections, Punjab's Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, who recently joined BJP, has returned to the ruling party on Monday. Laddi has joined the BJP on December 28, and today, not even a week later, he decided to return to the former party. He was previously the MLA from Hargobindpur.

Notably, BJP has formed an alliance with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022