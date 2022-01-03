Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary

"Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti."

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

(With Inputs from PIB)

