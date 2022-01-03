PM Modi pays tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti."

(With Inputs from PIB)