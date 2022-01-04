'BJP needs to change its mindset about women': Congress

Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of mocking women after BJP president JP Nadda made a comment on its 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign aimed at women empowerment.

''BJP President Nadda on Monday mocked a strong slogan like 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' and the voice of women of Uttar Pradesh. This is not the voice of Congress but of every girl of Uttar Pradesh who wants to fight for her rights,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told media here.

“What is the problem of Naddaji and his party against the empowerment of women? Why are they so afraid of women power?'' she asked.

Congress coined the slogan ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also promised giving 40 per cent tickets to women.

Shrinate accused the BJP of reducing women needs to gas cylinders one toilets. ''Nadda ji, girls are fighting against the social evils and also against mentality like yours. They are fighting for equality in education, family and job opportunities. The mindset of the BJP is that women should be confined to one toilet and one gas cylinder,” she said. “Priyanka Gandhi talks about empowerment of women, their political participation and self-reliance, and BJP is upset by this,'' she said.

She also asked why BJP was silent on 33 per cent reservation for women in parliament despite running a majority government.

''Congress has promised to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the upcoming assembly elections and 40 per cent participation in jobs. Will the BJP also do it?'' asked the journalist-turned-politician.

Shrinate advised Nadda to leave his ''anti-women mentality'' and take steps to ensure women participation.

''Now the matter is not going to stop with toilets and gas cylinders. Now girls have become aware of their rights and Congress will fight for them,” she said.

During the conclusion of ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Lucknow on Monday, Nadda had targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, saying why she did not feel shame when women were ''forced to defecate in the open''.

''A new leader in Uttar Pradesh says that I am a girl, I can fight. But why were you not ashamed when women were forced to defecate in the open? In our government, more than 11 crore ‘izzat ghar’ (toilets) were built and women got the right to live with dignity.'' PTI SAB VN VN

