Modi govt systematically destroying democratic institutions: Mir

The BJP-led Central government has been systematically destroying democratic institutions of the country, spreading hatred and harming pluralistic harmony, Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee president G A Mir said Tuesday. Addressing a party meeting here, he asked people to oppose the BJP for it ''wrong policies'' and force the government through democratic means to shun its ''anti-people anti-poor and anti-youth'' policies.

''The present BJP government led by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has been systematically destroying democratic institutions and the culture in the country and spreading hatred, besides destroying economy and harming the pluralistic harmony,'' he said.

''The Congress party has decided to wake the Modi government up from its slumber and decided to launch from January 9 a public awareness campaign, Jan Jagran Abhiyan, against rising inflation,'' he said.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader Rman Bhalla said the people of country are suffering due to the policies of the government. ''Over the last two years, we have witnessed a terrible price rise of petrol, diesel and edible oil. The economy has hit the lowest, while lakhs of people became jobless,'' he said. ''The BJP government has been running a public harassment campaign for so long.'' Bhalla said the prices of mustard and other edible oils have doubled in the last one year, while seasonal vegetable prices have increased by 40-50 per cent in a month. ''The cost of subsidised LPG cylinder has gone up by 50 per cent to Rs 900-1,000 in the last one year. Similarly, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 34.38 and 24.38 to Rs 103.97 and Rs 86.67 per litre respectively in the last 18 months,'' he added.

