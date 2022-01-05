BJP workers have been asked to actively involve themselves in COVID management: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to actively involve themselves in COVID-19 management in the interest of public health. Speaking to media persons after a meeting with party State President and other office-bearers here today, Bommai said, "I have asked BJP workers to actively involve themselves in the COVID-19 management in the interest of public health."

"Party workers have also been asked to involve themselves actively in the campaign to tackle the spread of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19," Bommai said. "They can play a role in providing useful information to the public, spreading awareness about precautionary measures, assisting in quarantine, getting ambulance services and vaccination," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with members of the COVID-19 task force and experts in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of the 2,479 new cases, 2,053 cases were reported from Bengaluru. The state has 13,532 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

