BJP attacks JMM Govt;asks whether extremists are running state

BJP on Wednesday launched a frontal attack on JMM-led coalition government in the state saying incidents of attacks by extremists and mob lynching indicated collapse of law and order machinery and ''Jungle Raj'' (lawlessness).

Opposition BJP activists staged demonstrations in various parts of the state alleging deteriorating law and order has created panic among citizens.

The party was protesting against the incident of Maoists attacking former BJP MLA from Manoharpur, Gurucharan Nayak, on Tuesday at Jheelruwa village in Chaibasa as well as an incident of mob lynching in Simdega. While Nayak narrowly escaped, two of his bodyguards lost their lives. BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi alleged that he was initially prevented by police from visiting Nayak at his village on Wednesday, but was later allowed.

''If I can not move between Chakradharpur and Sonua in broadlight, it indicates extremist rule prevails in Jharkhand,'' Marandi told PTI over phone.

He said he was initially prevented by Chakradharpur police from proceeding ahead citing security reasons forcing him to talk to the Director General of Police.

Later the police allowed him to proceed when he along with BJP supporters staged a dharna on road, 20 km from Sonua village.

Taking a jibe at the government, Marandi said Chief Minister Hemant Soren is answerable to public as to who rules the state.

BJP said: ''If a former Chief Minister is prevented from going to the spot, one can imagine what the common masses must be undergoing in this state.'' The party alleged there has been an increase in extremists incidents, mob lynching and crime.

Sanju Pradhan, a 32-year-old man was stoned to death and his body was set on fire by a mob for allegedly felling trees to steal wood in Jharkhand’s Simdega district on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)