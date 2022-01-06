 VP Naidu speaks to PM over security breach during his Punjab visit

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday about the security lapse during his visit to Punjab and expressed his deep concern. Naidu also expressed the hope that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation doesn't recur in future, the Vice President's office said on Twitter. In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

