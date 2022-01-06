RSS, BJP to devise strategy for upcoming Assembly polls during 3-day meeting in Hyderabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will devise a strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states in the ongoing three-day coordination meeting of the Sangh, according to the sources. A three-day coordination meeting, a comprehensive meeting held once a year of the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, of functionaries belonging to Sangh Parivar's organizations, began in Hyderabad on Wednesday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosbale along with members were present.

Bhartiya Janta Party national president JP Nadda is also taking part in the meet today. A source in the RSS told ANI that members will formulate a strategy to enhance the synergy between the organization and the BJP so that the party can perform well and win more seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The main focus of the meeting is on education. Keeping this on agenda, people from different organizations in the education sector have gathered here. There will also be a discussion on the 100 years of RSS.

Notably, RSS is about to complete its century in three years, and planning for the programs will be on the agenda of the coordination meeting. "One-hundred-and-ninety office bearers of 36 different organizations are participating in the meeting. The attendees have taken both doses of the vaccine as per the COVID protocol," stated a press release from RSS.

The meeting is meant only for sharing information and no decisions are taken in it, the release added. However, the coming together of functionaries is significant as in the last year's meeting held in Gujarat, organizations related to the economy and labor debated on plans to improve education in the country. "In the meeting, discussions will be held on the environment, Parivar Prabodhan (family awareness) and social harmony (social harmony)", said Sunil Ambekar, All India Publicity Head of the RSS.

