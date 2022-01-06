Left Menu

MHA will take big and tough decisions: Thakur on security breach during PM's Punjab visit

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA is gathering information on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Punjab and big and tough decisions will be taken.Responding to questions on the issue of security breach during a briefing on a Union Cabinet meeting, Thakur noted that some people have already approached the Supreme Court in this regard.The home ministry has also spoken about taking action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 16:55 IST
MHA will take big and tough decisions: Thakur on security breach during PM's Punjab visit
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is gathering information on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab and ''big and tough decisions'' will be taken.

Responding to questions on the issue of security breach during a briefing on a Union Cabinet meeting, Thakur noted that some people have already approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

''The home ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps...big and tough decisions will be taken by it,'' he told reporters here.

''It is my firm belief that the country's judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken,'' the minister added.

Besides the Cabinet meeting and a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the prime minister also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday.

Modi also met President Ram Nath Kovind, who expressed concern over the security lapse during the prime minister's visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

In a ''major security lapse'', Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022