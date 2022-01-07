Haryana BJP including Manohar Lal Khattar meet Governor over security lapses during PM Modi's visit in Punjab

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders led by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president OP Dhankar met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday to submit a memorandum on security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab. "We (a delegation of BJP leaders including State Minister) met Governor and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit," said Dhankar.

"After such a major lapse no government deserves to remain in power," Dhankar added. The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

After which, BJP has alleged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government has joined hands with anti-national elements to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Thursday that the Congress government engineered a grave threat to the life of the PM and shattered constitutional norms to insult the office of the prime minister. (ANI)

