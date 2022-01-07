Left Menu

Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on March 1

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on March 1 with his State of the Union remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

