Assembly polls: Elect Govt that contributes to progress: Amit Shah

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced dates for the Assembly polls in five states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of all these states to elect a Government that contributes to the progress. Soon after the Election Commission announced Assembly polls dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, the Home Minister took Twitter to make his appeal to the people of these states.

"Elections to five states have been announced by the Election Commission today. Assembly elections are the pillars of a state's development and prosperity as well as a strong nation. I appeal to the people of all these states to elect a government that contributes to the progress of the state and the progress of the country," Shah said in a series of tweets. The Minister also said he has full faith that under the leadership of PM Modi, "People will give a chance to serve BJP again by expressing their faith in the development and public welfare works done by the state governments of BJP".

"I appeal to all the workers to take our achievements to the public with full dedication," Shah said. Noting that the Central Election Commission has taken some important decisions for the safety of the public amid increasing Covid-19 cases, the Minister said his party welcomed the move and said, "It is the collective responsibility of all political parties to follow them".

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, BJP is determined for healthy and safe elections," Shah further said. The Assembly elections in the five states will be completed in seven phases and the first will begin from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 and Manipur to vote on February 27 and March 3. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

