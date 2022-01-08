Left Menu

Assembly polls: February 14 has historically been lucky for AAP, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections and said that voters of poll-bound states were waiting for a long time to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal's governance and remove the existing betraying governments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:37 IST
Assembly polls: February 14 has historically been lucky for AAP, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections and said that voters of poll-bound states were waiting for a long time to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal's governance and remove the existing betraying governments. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sisodia said, "Not only AAP, but the voters of poll-bound states were waiting for a long time to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal's governance and remove the existing betraying governments. February 14 has historically been lucky for AAP anyway."

Notably, on February 14, 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet members took the oath to office. The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on Februrary 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

The Election Commission of India today said not more than five persons at a time will be allowed for door to door campaign in a place ahead of polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on this, Sisodia said, "AAP is preparing both for a virtual and door-to-door campaign. I'd like to remind people of Punjab that even a vote for Congress means voting for BJP. This is the political dynamics seen in Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and now in Chandigarh. So, don't fall into that trap."

Speaking on BJP's "chakka jam" against Delhi Government's new excise policy, Sisodia said, "BJP always had a link with alcohol mafia. Illegal alcohol was sold at many places by BJP. With Chief Minister Kejriwal's schemes, AAP stopped about Rs 3500 crores of money from being stolen. So, it looks like BJP is in pain." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge; CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids and more

Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, comin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022