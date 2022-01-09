Left Menu

Covid vaccination certificates in 5 poll-bound states won't have PM's photo

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Covid vaccination certificates issued in the five poll-bound states will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo since the model code of conduct has come into force there, an official source said.

The Union Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Modi's photo from the vaccine certificate, the source said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force.

''The Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five poll-bound states because of the model code of conduct coming into force,'' an official source told PTI.

In March 2021, Health Ministry had taken a similar initiative during the polls held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as suggested by the Election Commission following complaints raised by some political parties.

